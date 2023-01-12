Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after buying an additional 1,537,686 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 170.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,240,000 after purchasing an additional 933,068 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $51,302,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $46,838,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXY stock opened at $64.09 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 4.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Bank of America raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.18.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

