Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $337,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 20,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 49,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.55 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.