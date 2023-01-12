Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,527 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $35.61 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.01.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

