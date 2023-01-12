Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stake Reduced by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 686,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 81,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 38,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA opened at $37.12 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.41.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

