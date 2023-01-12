2,300 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Bought by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.84. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 163.27%.

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

