New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,209 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Darden Restaurants worth $19,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 618.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,057 shares of company stock worth $6,248,016. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.4 %

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Shares of DRI opened at $149.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.44. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $152.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.91.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.