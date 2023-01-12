BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Trimmed by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 12,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.43.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $755.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $714.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $664.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $899.97. The company has a market capitalization of $113.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

