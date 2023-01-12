Savant Capital LLC Has $909,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,023,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 54,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,317,000 after acquiring an additional 41,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.75 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $82.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.63.

