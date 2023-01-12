Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,809,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 451,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $77.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.97. The stock has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $85.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

