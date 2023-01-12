Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,531 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,147 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,875 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,367,349,000 after purchasing an additional 467,368 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,228,439,000 after purchasing an additional 456,733 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $48,522,000 after purchasing an additional 238,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1,050.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 255,585 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,834,000 after purchasing an additional 233,372 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Susquehanna cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.35.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.6 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $168.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $232.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

