Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the second quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 457,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 77,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,358,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after buying an additional 69,439 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MIST opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.04. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Milestone Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Insider Activity at Milestone Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Robert James Wills bought 15,000 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert James Wills purchased 15,000 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Bharucha bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $32,830.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,000 shares of company stock worth $142,400. 10.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

