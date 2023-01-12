Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Stake Decreased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Shares of CP opened at $77.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.28.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

