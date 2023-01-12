Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 39.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,253,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,054,000 after buying an additional 642,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,112,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,675,000 after buying an additional 704,176 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRB opened at $72.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.40 and its 200-day moving average is $68.98. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $53.34 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.87.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

