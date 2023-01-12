Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on O. Mizuho upped their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

O stock opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

