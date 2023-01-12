M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Position Reduced by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 12.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,498,000 after acquiring an additional 38,774 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 34.9% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 75.9% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 72.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $149.35 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.55.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

