Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 121 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lam Research Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Citigroup cut their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.05.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $464.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $445.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.02. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $730.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

