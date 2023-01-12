General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in General Electric by 17.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in General Electric by 3.4% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in General Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.56.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

