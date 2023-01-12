Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $180.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.08 and a 200-day moving average of $178.35. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $219.00.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

