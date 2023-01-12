Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,108 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after acquiring an additional 966,768 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.35. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

