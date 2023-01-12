Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. Citigroup lowered their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.33.

Equinix Stock Up 2.9 %

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $715.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $662.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $639.49. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $777.28. The stock has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.48, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $13,088,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,354 shares of company stock worth $2,325,770. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

