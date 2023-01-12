Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 1,370.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after buying an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in M&T Bank by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,870 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,101,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,378,000 after purchasing an additional 70,753 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $982,517,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in M&T Bank by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,364,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000,000 after purchasing an additional 705,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MTB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.55.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $149.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.01.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

