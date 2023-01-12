Country Club Bank GFN Purchases 188 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,731 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Visa by 20,610.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,425 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 222.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $492,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,984 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 34.2% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,801,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,142,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,834 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Visa by 84.4% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,422,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $476,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,007 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Visa by 20.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 6,354,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,307,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,091 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.37.

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:V opened at $222.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a market cap of $418.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.