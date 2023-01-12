ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Position Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,778 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $25,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 101.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 325,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 163,332 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter worth about $116,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in ONEOK by 10.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 90.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,840,640,000 after purchasing an additional 339,036 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $70.09 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.84 and its 200-day moving average is $60.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 103.89%.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.