Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stock Position Boosted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 351.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,725 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 32,477 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 93.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Foot Locker to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Foot Locker from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

NYSE:FL opened at $39.92 on Thursday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.27.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 36.45%.

In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $42,138.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,468,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,223,643.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,716 shares of company stock worth $9,583,026. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

