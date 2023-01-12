State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Ameren worth $11,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 72.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,594,000 after buying an additional 3,363,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth $55,521,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 149.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 952,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,599,000 after buying an additional 570,106 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ameren Price Performance

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEE opened at $90.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.21 and a 200 day moving average of $87.89. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.15%.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.