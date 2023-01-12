State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Ameren worth $11,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 72.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,594,000 after buying an additional 3,363,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth $55,521,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 149.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 952,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,599,000 after buying an additional 570,106 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
Ameren Price Performance
Shares of AEE opened at $90.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.21 and a 200 day moving average of $87.89. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ameren Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.15%.
About Ameren
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ameren (AEE)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.