State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,718 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Coterra Energy worth $12,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coterra Energy Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

