Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.8% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,651,311,000 after buying an additional 371,458 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,104 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,642,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,448,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,223,135,000 after acquiring an additional 98,900 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chevron Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX stock opened at $175.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $122.84 and a one year high of $189.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

