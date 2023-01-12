Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 5,082.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,401,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,866,000 after buying an additional 7,258,993 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $775,455,000 after buying an additional 4,088,589 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,653,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,578,000 after buying an additional 2,416,974 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,323,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $720,194,000 after buying an additional 1,849,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $45.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,188,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $638,749.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,852.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,587 shares of company stock valued at $10,101,442. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

