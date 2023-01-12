Synovus Financial Corp Purchases New Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,399,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,083,000 after acquiring an additional 60,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,815,000 after acquiring an additional 276,909 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after acquiring an additional 538,493 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MOH opened at $302.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.85.

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,056.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,194.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,056.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,150 shares of company stock worth $2,489,279 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

