Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.05 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 401.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Global Payments by 72.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $105.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 480.02, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $152.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.12.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 454.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Global Payments to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.07.

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

