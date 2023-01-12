Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,380,000 after buying an additional 1,327,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,178,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,463,000 after acquiring an additional 230,054 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,119,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,508,000 after acquiring an additional 145,107 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,295,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,008,000 after acquiring an additional 131,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,254,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,214,000 after buying an additional 47,812 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $97.63 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

