Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $168.47 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $194.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.49 and its 200 day moving average is $165.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $1,660,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,037,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,456,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,750 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,710. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.09.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

