Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock opened at $311.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.86.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

