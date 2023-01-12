Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 286 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CE. Citigroup increased their price target on Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Celanese from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.08.

Celanese stock opened at $119.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.26. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $175.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.51.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

