Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 292 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $121.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $164.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.74 and a 200-day moving average of $107.15.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.20%.

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.17.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

