Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 627 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE AIG opened at $63.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day moving average is $55.74.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on American International Group to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.