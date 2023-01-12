Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,195,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Raymond James by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RJF opened at $111.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.33. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.07%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.29.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

