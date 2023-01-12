Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $3,908,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $91,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 18.0% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications stock opened at $378.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $361.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.68. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $626.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Charter Communications to $620.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $380.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.10.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

