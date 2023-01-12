Czech National Bank Invests $3.23 Million in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Czech National Bank bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,643 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $79,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 249,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Arista Networks by 4.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.26.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $116.33 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $143.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.76 and a 200 day moving average of $118.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total value of $2,547,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $413,220.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total value of $2,547,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $413,220.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $125,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,171 shares of company stock valued at $9,319,643 over the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.