16,385 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.2% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Shares of CMI opened at $250.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $254.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.72 and its 200-day moving average is $225.36.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

