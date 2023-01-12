Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $525,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

AMETEK Stock Up 1.9 %

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,848. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $145.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.64. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $146.42.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

