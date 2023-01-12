Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Position Decreased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,598 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,400,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,399,000 after purchasing an additional 405,360 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,905,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,231,000 after purchasing an additional 24,901 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,601,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,028,000 after purchasing an additional 300,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,241,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,681,000 after purchasing an additional 52,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.53.

Shares of CHD opened at $81.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

