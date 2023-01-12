Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 203 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.11.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APD stock opened at $312.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

