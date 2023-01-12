Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 540.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on CF Industries from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.54.

CF Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE CF opened at $84.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.10 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.42 and its 200 day moving average is $98.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

