Czech National Bank Acquires New Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 61,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:KEYS opened at $179.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $193.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.87. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.58.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total value of $614,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,619,003.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total value of $614,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,619,003.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

