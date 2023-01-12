Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 528 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,381,000. First Merchants Corp bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $230.69 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $248.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.59. The company has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Vertical Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.29.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.