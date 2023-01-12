Czech National Bank Buys New Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Czech National Bank bought a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,015 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $818,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,027,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,167,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in CoStar Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on CSGP. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

CSGP opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.55. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $85.37.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $556.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 15.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

