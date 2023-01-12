Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.45 and last traded at $45.48. 72,652 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,675,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MOS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Mosaic Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth $2,911,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Mosaic by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

