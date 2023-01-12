Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 2,074 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $1,095,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $578.14 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $536.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.61. The company has a market capitalization of $241.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

