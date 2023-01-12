American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 5,400.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 166.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,676.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $140.84 on Thursday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $152.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.59.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

American Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.